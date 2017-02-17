Latest movies: Hidden Figures, The Great Wall, Moonlight, John Wick: Chapter Two, The Founder

Industry watchers were surprised when Rogue One was knocked off the US box office top spot by this true story of the African-American women who helped put John Glenn in space – and bring him back safely. But movie-goers were probably even more intrigued to learn that NASA adhered to segregation laws, meaning it’s taken this long to get their story out there. Be uplifted.

East and West come together for this CG-assisted fantasy about beasties breeching the Great Wall of China to chow down on the locals – if they can get past Matt Damon. You could see it as a metaphor for the business model: a co-production designed to be Hollywood’s foot in the door for a piece of the Chinese market. We’re reminded of an old proverb about Humpty Dumpty…

Like the Moon draws the tide, this one is getting lots of attention this awards season. Look out for Mahershala Ali who is tipped for an Oscar (he also has a supporting role in Hidden Figures) playing the unlikely father figure to a gay African-American boy. The original play struck a chord for writer/director Barry Jenkins, who told Naomie Harris, “You’re playing a version of my mom.”

There is a time and place for soul searching, but Keanu Reeves just hasn’t got the time between dodging bullets and blowing bad (or even badder) guys away. We won’t bother you with the finer details of the plot because there aren’t any. As long as you know what you’re letting yourself in for, this sequel to the 2014 tongue-in-cheek shoot-’em-up will hit the spot – and good.

Ever wondered who the real McDonald was while you’re munching on your Big Mac? Well, it isn’t the guy played by Michael Keaton in this film – and he’s certainly no clown. The title is ironic, following Keaton’s opportunistic businessman who happens upon a burger bar in the 1950s run by two brothers with an innovative fast-food system. He never went hungry again.

ALSO RELEASED THIS WEEK

