Scottish politician borrows Trainspotting speech to make her point on Brexit

A trip to the cinema to see Trainspotting sequel T2 led one MP from Scotland to give a “choose life”-inspired speech in the House of Commons.

Westminster had been debating the Article 50 bill when the SNP’s Hannah Bardell stood up to remind her fellow Members that the Scottish people had voted to stay in the EU – taking inspiration from the words penned by Irvine Welsh.

“Choose Brexit, choose making up numbers from thin air about the NHS and plastering them on the side of buses,” she said, to cheers.

“Choose racist and xenophobic sentiment seeping out from some corners of Leave campaign. Choose hate crime rising by over 40% and LGBTQ hate crime by 150% in England and Wales following the Brexit vote.”

Inspired by #Trainspotting2 – I wanted to highlight that Scotland did not choose #Brexit, it chose life, in the EU. https://t.co/I9TcpHHOLe — Hannah Bardell (@HannahB4LiviMP) February 1, 2017

Highlighting concerns about jobs, freedom of movement, uncertainty and scientific funding, she added: “Choose the great Brexit power grab, taking back control of straight bananas. Choose returning to the Thatcher era of poverty and austerity. Choose the UK turning its back on Europe.”

T2 opened in cinemas on Friday, featuring original cast including Ewan McGregor and Ewen Bremner and director Danny Boyle.

Bardell explained that she was outlining the fate Scotland had not chosen.

Despite Bardell’s efforts, the House of Commons voted for the European Union Bill by 498 votes to 114.