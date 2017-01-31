Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. John Legend and Ariana Grande debut new duet in the final Beauty and the Beast trailer

John Legend and Ariana Grande debut new duet in the final Beauty and the Beast trailer

Prepare to be enchanted

129267.5b31ae10-3e0a-45ce-974a-a1c676fa925c

With just weeks to go to the hugely anticipated live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, the final trailer has been unveiled and it is the most enchanting one yet.

Advertisement

It features John Legend and Ariana Grande singing the titular song as a duet, a piece which was previously sung by Celine Dion in the animated version in 1991. Celine Dion is recording a brand new song for the movie, too.

Here, Emma Watson can be seen fending off wolves and chattering with singing and dancing cutlery in her race against time to help the beast… before the last petal falls.

Magical stuff.

Advertisement

Beauty and the Beast lands in UK cinemas on 17 March

Tags

All about Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Disney (sky pics), ITV, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

127718

The internet shudders at ‘tragic’ Emma Watson Beauty and the Beast doll

128317

Emma Watson on why Belle is a better female role model than Cinderella

129053.ced58ebc-94fb-465a-ab31-09316784ceb6

Emma Watson brings the magic with Hogwarts-style Beauty and the Beast artwork

108987

Beauty and the Beast trailer beats Star Wars and Marvel’s most-watched record