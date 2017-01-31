John Legend and Ariana Grande debut new duet in the final Beauty and the Beast trailer

With just weeks to go to the hugely anticipated live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast, the final trailer has been unveiled and it is the most enchanting one yet.

It features John Legend and Ariana Grande singing the titular song as a duet, a piece which was previously sung by Celine Dion in the animated version in 1991. Celine Dion is recording a brand new song for the movie, too.

Here, Emma Watson can be seen fending off wolves and chattering with singing and dancing cutlery in her race against time to help the beast… before the last petal falls.

Magical stuff.

Beauty and the Beast lands in UK cinemas on 17 March