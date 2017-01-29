Dragons’ Den contestant scares the bejesus out of viewers with unintentionally spooky range of dolls

“I look into this doll’s eyes and there’s a darkness there,” said Peter Jones on this week’s Dragon’s Den. And he was not alone.

The Dragons unanimously agreed that entrepreneur Frances’s range of historical dolls were more than a little unsettling.

“To me they’re not joyous… they don’t make me feel good,” said Deborah Meaden.

“I would not buy one of these and I’m your target market,” added Sarah Willingham.

“You’ve gone a long way to build a business that has no appeal,” concluded Touker Suleyman.

Ouch.

However, viewers felt slightly differently about the dolls. They found them UTTERLY TERRIFYING…

#dragonsden do they come with free child therapy…. so damn creepy looking — ross lucas (@evollusionuk) January 29, 2017

Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to find one of those dolls staring at you in the darkness. Creepy 😮 #DragonsDen — Vicki (@ThickBlueLine) January 29, 2017

Oh my god those dolls are freaky little demons on #dragonsden — ar_shaw (@Ar_Shaw) January 29, 2017

Watch terrifying Doll lady on #dragonsden the judges faces are currently a library of gifs — Mr Del Bra Burner (@nundmc) January 29, 2017

#dragonsden those faces are going to haunt my dreams tonight.. — ross lucas (@evollusionuk) January 29, 2017

‘night everyone. Sleep well….