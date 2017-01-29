Dragons’ Den contestant scares the bejesus out of viewers with unintentionally spooky range of dolls
Sweet dreams, everyone...
“I look into this doll’s eyes and there’s a darkness there,” said Peter Jones on this week’s Dragon’s Den. And he was not alone.
The Dragons unanimously agreed that entrepreneur Frances’s range of historical dolls were more than a little unsettling.
“To me they’re not joyous… they don’t make me feel good,” said Deborah Meaden.
“I would not buy one of these and I’m your target market,” added Sarah Willingham.
“You’ve gone a long way to build a business that has no appeal,” concluded Touker Suleyman.
Ouch.
However, viewers felt slightly differently about the dolls. They found them UTTERLY TERRIFYING…
£400,000.00 spent on manufacturing creepy dolls? #dragonsden pic.twitter.com/jutZ6xRBfA
Doll woman is dark af #dragonsden pic.twitter.com/STsUMWRMqy
I am 100% going to have a nightmare about these dolls tonight…#creepy #haunted #scared #dragonsden 😳😳😳 *shudder*
Imagine waking up in the middle of the night to find one of those dolls staring at you in the darkness. Creepy 😮 #DragonsDen
Oh my god those dolls are freaky little demons on #dragonsden
