Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Dragons’ Den contestant scares the bejesus out of viewers with unintentionally spooky range of dolls

Dragons’ Den contestant scares the bejesus out of viewers with unintentionally spooky range of dolls

Sweet dreams, everyone...

129157.904babc6-81dd-4999-a592-d509db74177f

“I look into this doll’s eyes and there’s a darkness there,” said Peter Jones on this week’s Dragon’s Den. And he was not alone.

Advertisement

The Dragons unanimously agreed that entrepreneur Frances’s range of historical dolls were more than a little unsettling.

“To me they’re not joyous… they don’t make me feel good,” said Deborah Meaden.

“I would not buy one of these and I’m your target market,” added Sarah Willingham.

“You’ve gone a long way to build a business that has no appeal,” concluded Touker Suleyman.

Ouch. 

However, viewers felt slightly differently about the dolls. They found them UTTERLY TERRIFYING…

Advertisement

‘night everyone. Sleep well….

Tags

All about Dragons' Den

BBC Pictures, Andrew Hayes-Watkins
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

113156

Meet Sarah Willingham, the Dragons’ Den dragon who still irons all her own sheets

imagenotavailable1

Evan Davis: the best nerd on TV

BBC Pictures, Andrew Hayes-Watkins

Million Pound Menu is a tasty mix of Dragons’ Den, MasterChef and The Apprentice

136233.dd0a332c-545a-458c-8e95-47f23008456a

Steve Parish quits Dragons' Den before it even begins and is replaced by Tej Lalvani

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more