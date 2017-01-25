The Great British Baking Show on PBS: meet the bakers

Here's the lowdown on who is looking to impress Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood in this year's baking tent...

The return of the The Great British Baking Show on PBS can only mean one thing – more puns, innuendos, showstoppers and yes, more soggy bottoms. But who is brave enough to match Paul Hollywood’s steely gaze and do battle in the tent? Let’s meet the bakers…

Name: Martha

Age: 17

Name: Diana

Age: 69

Name: Enwezor

Age: 39

Facebook group for fellow amateur bakers in Portsmouth, sharing ideas and tips. Enwezor never does things by halves. He once decided to run The Great South Run barefoot and spent eight months walking around Portsmouth with no shoes on in preparation. Let’s see if he has the same commitment in the Bake Off tent…

Name: Luis

Age: 42

Name: Jordan

Age: 32

Name: Iain

Age: 31

Name: Chetna

Age: 35

Name: Claire

Age: 31

Name: Norman

Age: 66

Name: Richard

Age: 38

Name: Nancy

Age: 60

Name: Kate

Age: 41

The Great British Baking Show is on Sundays on PBS in America