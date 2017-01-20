Tina & Bobby: What was the 1966 World Cup final really like?

Bobby Moore captained his side to victory against Uwe Seeler's West Germany – but was Geoff Hurst's goal really a goal?

Tina & Bobby takes us all the way to the 1966 World Cup final this evening as the biopic charts the beginning of Bobby Moore’s football glory days.

Advertisement

But what really happened at Wembley on that jubilant day? Let’s take a trip down football memory lane…

When and where was the 1966 World Cup final?

The 1966 World Cup final took place at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday July 30th 1966.

Who played in the 1966 World Cup final?

England (captained by Bobby Moore) faced off against West Germany (captained by Uwe Seeler).

How many people watched the 1966 World Cup final?

More than 97,000 fans were in attendance at the stadium, with hundreds of millions more watching on television around the world.

In England, viewership peaked at more than 32 million during the nail-biting game.

What happened during the match?

England won the toss but the game got off to a bad start for the team as Germany’s Helmut Haller scored a goal in the 11th minute. England responded, equalising in the 19th minute (via Geoff Hurst) before taking the lead after 77 minutes thanks to Martin Peters.

Germany weren’t going to give up without a fight though and brought the score level at 2-2 in the 89th minute, sending the game into extra time.

Who scored for England in the 1966 World Cup final?

Martin Peters, Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst

Martin Peters scored in the 77th minute and Geoff Hurst made history with the first hat trick scored in a World Cup final, though his second goal of the match was mired in controversy.

Hurst’s shot on goal in the 11th minute of extra time remains one of football’s most controversial, because some believed it hadn’t crossed the goal line.

The ball hit the crossbar and appeared to bounce down on the line, before being cleared. As the definition of a goal is when “the whole of the ball passes over the goal line”, German supporters were furious.

Hurst’s goal put England ahead 3-2 and they romped home to victory with a fourth (Hurst’s third goal of the match) as extra time finished.

Who decided to award England the third goal?

Referee Gottfriend Dienst couldn’t decide if that goal had been a goal from where he was standing so he turned to his linesman, Tofiq Bahramov of Azerbaijan, who declared that it was.

Bahramov was dubbed the Russian linesman (Azerbaijan was part of the USSR at the time) and went on to become something of a cult hero in English football.

He was widely honoured for his contribution to football in Azerbaijan, with the country’s football stadium being named after him (Tofiq Bahramov Stadium) and a memorial erected in his honour in the capital city, Baku.

Hurst attended the unveiling of the statue and English football fans asked to lay flowers at it during a World Cup qualifier in 2013.

The whole fiasco even inspired numerous parodies, including this rather famous ad for a chocolate bar.

Who collected the World Cup trophy in 1966?

Bobby Moore accepted the Jules Rimet Trophy from The Queen on behalf of the team.

He famously held it aloft while being carried on the shoulders of Geoff Hurst, Ray Wilson and Martin Peters.

Some of the players and staff didn’t get medals until 2009, though.

FIFA initially only awarded medals to the 11 players who had been on the pitch at the end of the game, but later presented the rest of the players and staff of the winning squad with medals at 10 Downing Street on June 10th 2009.

Anything else of note?

It’s probably worth mentioning that one of football’s most iconic phrases was uttered for the first time during the 1966 World Cup Final.

As Hurst lined up his fourth and final goal with supporters already rushing on to the pitch, commentator Kenneth Wolstenholme delivered the famous line:

And here comes Hurst. He’s got… some people are on the pitch, they think it’s all over. It is now! It’s four!”

Advertisement

Tina & Bobby continues on ITV on Friday nights at 9pm