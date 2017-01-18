What’s the best UK Eurovision entry of all time?

From Cliff Richard to Katrina and The Waves, Lulu to Bucks Fizz, which UK Eurovision entry gets your douze points?

It’s been 60 years since the UK first took part in the Eurovision Song Contest in Frankfurt, Germany, and now the time is almost nigh for us to start making our minds up and pick a new song to send to Kiev in Ukraine for the 62nd Song Contest in May.

We’ve had five wins and countless losses since our first showing in 1957, but despite the highs and lows we really have produced some of the song contest’s biggest and best tracks.

But which UK Eurovision entry is the best of ALL TIME? Who deserves the ultimate douze points from the British public?

That’s what we want you, yes YOU, to tell us, by casting a vote for your favourite below.