Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
11 important pieces of wisdom from Winnie the Pooh

11 important pieces of wisdom from Winnie the Pooh

Maybe he isn't a bear of very little brain after all

111026

I’ve always loved Winnie the Pooh. One of my earliest memories is from when I was about two or three years old, sitting a foot from the TV watching The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, surrounded by my kittens (appropriately named Pooh Bear and Tigger).

Advertisement

As I’ve grown older, that love hasn’t waned. If anything, my adoration of the bear of very little brain has grown over the years. It’s only when you grow up that you can fully appreciate the lessons from the Hundred Acre Wood.

Advertisement

So in celebration of Winnie the Pooh day, let’s look back at some of the best lessons and Winnie the Pooh-isms from our silly old bear…

1

“It isn’t much good having anything exciting, if you can’t share it with somebody. It’s so much more friendly with two.”

110986

2

“A good reason for going to see everybody is because it’s Thursday.”

111024
3

“When you get a sinking feeling, don’t worry, it’s probably because you’re hungry.”

110989

4

“It’s best to know what you are looking for before you look for it.”

111025

5

“Don’t be late for whatever you want to be in time for.”

110992

6

“Do a good thing to do without thinking about it.”

110993

7

“Everybody is (alright) really. That’s what I think.”

110988

8

“A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference.”

110994

9

“Weeds are flowers, too, once you get to know them.”

110995

10

“You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.”

110996

11

“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.”

110997

Tags

All about Winnie-the-Pooh

111026
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

The Hunger Games meets Sesame Street

16805

Six of the best... movie Presidents of the United States

imagenotavailable1

Star Wars is the most secrecy I’ve ever had to work with, says Domnhall Gleeson

111639

This mash-up of Game of Thrones’ Cersei with Frozen’s Let it Go is chillingly good

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more