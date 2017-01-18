11 important pieces of wisdom from Winnie the Pooh

Maybe he isn't a bear of very little brain after all

I’ve always loved Winnie the Pooh. One of my earliest memories is from when I was about two or three years old, sitting a foot from the TV watching The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, surrounded by my kittens (appropriately named Pooh Bear and Tigger).

As I’ve grown older, that love hasn’t waned. If anything, my adoration of the bear of very little brain has grown over the years. It’s only when you grow up that you can fully appreciate the lessons from the Hundred Acre Wood.

So in celebration of Winnie the Pooh day, let’s look back at some of the best lessons and Winnie the Pooh-isms from our silly old bear…



1 “It isn’t much good having anything exciting, if you can’t share it with somebody. It’s so much more friendly with two.”

2 “A good reason for going to see everybody is because it’s Thursday.”

3 “When you get a sinking feeling, don’t worry, it’s probably because you’re hungry.”

4 “It’s best to know what you are looking for before you look for it.”

5 “Don’t be late for whatever you want to be in time for.”

6 “Do a good thing to do without thinking about it.”

7 “Everybody is (alright) really. That’s what I think.”

8 “A little consideration, a little thought for others, makes all the difference.”

9 “Weeds are flowers, too, once you get to know them.”

10 “You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.”