Celebrity Big Brother fans slam “most awkward eviction ever” as Austin Armacost leaves the house

The "dullest" housemate of the series didn't even get a montage of his best bits as Channel 5 booted out Austin and Angie Best

Celebrity Big Brother dealt a cruel blow on Friday night’s first eviction, kicking out both Angie Best and Austin Armacost.

Double evictions are common, so that wasn’t the cruel bit. No, the worst bit was surprise evictee Austin didn’t even get a montage of his show highlights – because Channel 5 hadn’t made one.

Earlier in the night, Angie Best had become the first housemate to leave following the public vote. But then host Emma Willis revealed the twist: the remaining housemates had to write down who they thought was the dullest housemate. Austin’s name came out top, and he had to go.

After being interviewed by Willis about his time in the house, she prepared to throw to Austin’s show highlights.

“Here are your best bits,” she said, before checking herself. “Oh no we haven’t got any best bits! Oh no Austin, I’m so sorry!”

It was the final blow – and fans were furious.

“Most awkward”, “most awful” – with three new housemates entering CBB, we always knew there was going to be a cull. But was Friday night just a farce?

As for Austin? Well, he’s looking on the bright side… kind of.

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: meet the housemates

Calum
Best

Angie
Best

Heidi
Montag

Spencer
Pratt

Nicola
McLean

Bianca
Gascoigne

Brandon
Block

Austin
Armacost

Ray J

James
Jordan

Coleen
Nolan

James
Cosmo

Jamie
O’Hara

Stacy
Francis

Jasmine
Waltz
All about Celebrity Big Brother

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

