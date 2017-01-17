Celebrity Big Brother fans slam “most awkward eviction ever” as Austin Armacost leaves the house

The "dullest" housemate of the series didn't even get a montage of his best bits as Channel 5 booted out Austin and Angie Best

Celebrity Big Brother dealt a cruel blow on Friday night’s first eviction, kicking out both Angie Best and Austin Armacost.

Double evictions are common, so that wasn’t the cruel bit. No, the worst bit was surprise evictee Austin didn’t even get a montage of his show highlights – because Channel 5 hadn’t made one.

Earlier in the night, Angie Best had become the first housemate to leave following the public vote. But then host Emma Willis revealed the twist: the remaining housemates had to write down who they thought was the dullest housemate. Austin’s name came out top, and he had to go.

WOW! @AustinArmacost has been evicted after being voted the dullest HM by his fellow celebs. Watch his final moments in the #CBB House pic.twitter.com/uPTXoyYyZ8 — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) January 13, 2017

After being interviewed by Willis about his time in the house, she prepared to throw to Austin’s show highlights.

“Here are your best bits,” she said, before checking herself. “Oh no we haven’t got any best bits! Oh no Austin, I’m so sorry!”

It was the final blow – and fans were furious.

Poor Austin ! It's horrible not having a fair eviction. Proper feel his pain #cbb — Lateysha Grace (@LateyshaGrace) January 13, 2017

Big brother is brutal!! worst eviction I have ever seen!! And then no best bits!? poor Austin!!? #CBB #CBBBOTS — Sarahmcauliffe (@Sarahmcauliffee) January 13, 2017

“Most awkward”, “most awful” – with three new housemates entering CBB, we always knew there was going to be a cull. But was Friday night just a farce?

They obviously weren’t planning in it being @austinarmacost as they didn’t have best bits sorted. Most awful eviction ever #CBB — Ren (@renj280) January 13, 2017

Austin's exit was pretty much when you get ignored in the group chat. #CBB — Lucas Patton (@Diva_Patton) January 13, 2017

As for Austin? Well, he’s looking on the bright side… kind of.

I'm out now and have ALL the water I need!

Big thanks to everybody who supported me. Didn't wanna go this way but that's #CBB ❤😉 pic.twitter.com/Xzb03laZ1x — Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) January 14, 2017

