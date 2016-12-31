Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. “I feel like David Attenborough”: Fred Sirieux says First Dates is a nature show

“I feel like David Attenborough”: Fred Sirieux says First Dates is a nature show

You know, what with the mating dances and all that

126949

The maître d’ of the First Dates restaurant, Fred Sirieux, has said that his dating show is basically like Planet Earth and that he is a bit like David Attenborough.

Advertisement

Give us a chance to explain.

Talking about his dating show, he reasoned: “The programme is hardly edited. What you see is what you get.”

He told the Press Association: “The people on the programme are having their date and it’s like a nature programme. I feel like David Attenborough sometimes because it’s like this nature programme where you are looking at how people are interacting with each other and it’s about much more than dating.

“It’s about all of us and it’s fascinating.”

There should ABSOLUTELY be a collab where David Attenborough narrates First Dates in his sultry tones.

I mean, just read this in his voice and tell me it’s a terrible idea: “And so the randy male sashays into the watering hole in his shiny blue suit, in a bold attempt to attract the female…”

In the meantime, the success of the First Dates restaurant has prompted a new venture, First Dates Hotel, where hopefuls looking for love will stay overnight in France in a very swanky hotel and go on a second date if they hit it off.

Sirieix has promised the show will not be “trashy” and will instead give participants more time to get to know their partner.

Right.

Advertisement

First Dates Hotel begins on Channel 4 on 2nd January at 10pm

Tags

All about First Dates

Screen Shot 2018-06-01 at 09.38.11
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

127156

First Dates Hotel: You abs-olutely won’t believe what’s under Fred's suit

What is the point of the First Dates Hotel?

Frances Taylor
Frances Taylor
138083.65510a71-5d21-4c7f-a6f1-be29c8a64b49

First Dates Hotel gets a brand new location for series two as the Channel 4 dating show moves country

99770

First Dates maître d’ Fred Sirieix serves up some lessons in love

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more