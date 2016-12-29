Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
What did you think of Life in the Snow?

What did you think of Life in the Snow?

Gordon Buchanan fronts a festive nature delight – but did it warm your heart?

123884

Tonight we followed host Gordon Buchanan through a snowy season special, learning about how the animals living in earth’s winter wonderlands conquer the cold each year. 

Advertisement

And we’ve got some very important questions about it: Which animal was your favourite to watch? The polar bear mother or cubs? The plucky penguins? Or those very snowy reindeer?

And what did you make of Gordon Buchanan? A good host or did he only make you miss the sultry tones of David Attenborough? 

Advertisement

We want to hear YOUR thoughts on the show. If you’ve got an opinion then leave it in the comment box below.

Tags

All about Life in the Snow

123884
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

97477

Christmas quiz How much of a Doctor Who fan are you?

Love Actually (Netflix, BA)

Feeling festive 11 best Christmas films on Netflix

123577

survey Tell us about your Christmas TV traditions

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more