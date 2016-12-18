Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Who is Courtney Wood? The Apprentice 2016 candidate guide

Who is Courtney Wood? The Apprentice 2016 candidate guide

This Essex lad think his cutthroat tactics will help him reach the top

119351

The Apprentice 2016 contestants: Courtney Wood

Age: 29

Advertisement

Occupation: Owner, Novelty Gift Company

Advertisement

Lives: Essex

Follow on Twitter @courters_wood

He says: “How would I describe myself in one sentence? I’ll give you one word: awesome.”

Designing novelty gifts for national and international retailer, Courtney describes himself as fun with a positive attitude and believes his confidence is one of his strongest attributes. He says he is not one to sit back and plans to assert his authority in the process. He thinks his cutthroat tactics will help him reach the top.

However, over the weeks Courtney has struggled with pitching and public interaction – will he be able to excite the interviewers with his design ideas, or will they be bored to tears?

The Apprentice 2016: meet the candidates

119299

Trishna
Thakrar

119302

Sofiane
Khelfa

119303

Samuel
Boateng

119319

Rebecca
Jefferey

119324

Paul
Sullivan

119326

Oliver
Nohl-Oser

119332

Natalie
Hughes

119338

Mukai
Noiri

119340

Michelle
Niziol

119342

Karthik
Nagesan

119344

Jessica
Cunningham

119345

JD
O’Brien

119346

Grainne
McCoy

119349

Frances
Bishop

119350

Dillon
St. Paul

119351

Courtney
Wood

119352

Aleksandra
King

119353

Alana
Spencer

Tags

All about The Apprentice

BBC Pictures, Andrew Hayes-Watkins
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(BBC, TL)

Apprentice finalist Courtney Wood’s half-term report: why Sarah is the main contender and Elizabeth should be prime minister

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more