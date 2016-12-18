Who is Courtney Wood? The Apprentice 2016 candidate guide

Follow on Twitter @courters_wood

He says: “How would I describe myself in one sentence? I’ll give you one word: awesome.”

Designing novelty gifts for national and international retailer, Courtney describes himself as fun with a positive attitude and believes his confidence is one of his strongest attributes. He says he is not one to sit back and plans to assert his authority in the process. He thinks his cutthroat tactics will help him reach the top.

However, over the weeks Courtney has struggled with pitching and public interaction – will he be able to excite the interviewers with his design ideas, or will they be bored to tears?