Coronation Street: ‘sex ring’ grooming storyline for Bethany Platt

Troubled Bethany Platt is to be groomed by older boyfriend Nathan in a shocking new Coronation Street storyline.

Schoolgirl Bethany is to fall for the Corrie newcomer in the wake of a Christmas plot that sees her overdosing on diet pills after her crush on Gary Windass is revealed.

But there will be more to saviour Nathan than meets the eye and Bethany will end up getting caught up in a sex ring.

The storyline is thought to have been inspired by real-life scandals such as the Rochdale sex ring.

A source told the Sun on Sunday: “This storyline was not undertaken lightly, it was the subject of major discussions among the show’s writers and bosses. But in the end they agreed that, while controversial, it was very important.

“We know Bethany’s popular with girl viewers and hope to make them aware of the risks of this situation. The really sinister element is that, while viewers will be aware Bethany’s boyfriend is bad news, she’ll have no idea. Hopefully that will resonate.”

Actress Lucy Fallon has previously hinted that unsettling times lie ahead for her character: “She has always been interested in people who are older and I think her vulnerability is going to cause her problems in the future.”

A Coronation Street spokesperson said that they do not comment on upcoming storylines.

