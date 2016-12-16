Prince Charles to appear on Just a Minute to celebrate show’s 50th anniversary

Prince Charles is to appear on a special Christmas edition of Just a Minute to mark the show’s 50th anniversary.

Advertisement

The episode of the legendary Radio 4 comedy is called Just a Minute does Panto! and will be broadcast on Christmas Day.

It features HRH discussing how much he enjoys the panel show – but how does he get on? Well, we’re going to have to wait and see according to host Nicholas Parsons, who also said it was “a pleasure” to hear Prince Charles discussing his love for JAM.

Parsons said: “Will he make it to the end without hesitation, repetition or deviation? You’ll find out on Christmas Day.”

The other stars on the episode are Gyles Brandreth, Rufus Hound, Josie Lawrence, Sheila Hancock, Pippa Evans and Tony Hawks alongside regular Paul Merton.

Advertisement

Although this will be Prince Charles’s first foray into on-air comedy, he has appeared on several other Radio 4 programmes in the past including Gardener’s Question Time and the Today programme.