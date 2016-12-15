‘I ain’t sitting near a Muslim’: Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain reveals she suffered racist abuse

Fellow Bake Off contestant Rav Bansal said had been involved in a similar incident

Nadiya Hussain has revealed that she suffered racist abuse on a train this week.

Taking to Twitter, last year’s winner of The Great British Bake Off said that on Wednesday a man had refused to sit next to her because she is Muslim.

She tweeted: “A man refused to sit next to me on the train today. ‘I ain’t sitting near a Muslim’ he said. His ignorance is his own ruin.”

Quick to reply was fellow Bake Off contestant Rav Bansal, who stated that he had also suffered a similar experience of late.

“Unfortunately a similar thing happened to me again recently. You are a much better person then he will ever be.”

Back in September, Bansal tweeted that someone had racially abused him.

“So today I was asked ‘are you the p*ki on the not so British bake off?’ Really, in 2016?” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Nadiya spoke on Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs earlier this year about how she felt as though racist abuse had “become a part of my life now”.

She said: “It sounds really silly [but] it feels like that’s become a part of my life now – I expect it.

“I expect to be shoved or pushed or verbally abused, because it happens, it’s happened for years.”

When she was asked how she reacted to the abuse, she said: “I don’t retaliate.

“I feel like there’s a dignity in silence, and I feel that if I retaliate to negativity with negativity then we’ve evened out. And I don’t need to even that out, because if somebody’s being negative I need to be the better person.

“Because I’ve got young children, the one thing I don’t want my kids to do is have a negative attitude to living in the UK because, yes, there are those negative people, but they are the minority.

“If I continue to be a good role model for my kids, that’s what’s really important because I feel like that’s what will resonate with everyone.”