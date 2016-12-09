These Chinese Fantastic Beasts posters are genuine works of arts
No Eddie Redmayne, but plenty of breathtaking brushstrokes
If you’ve only seen the Eddie Redmayne-filled Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them posters then prepare to be confounded: China’s posters are stunning.
Rather than anchoring on magizoologist Newt Scamander, the beasts of the title take centre-page in these six alternative posters. Designed by artist Zhang Chun and inspired by gongbi (a realist Chinese painting technique), they use tiny brushstrokes to bring the magical animals to life.
Which one is your favourite: The Niffler, Demiguise, Bowtruckle, Occamy, Thunderbird or Swooping Evil?
The Bowtruckle
The Demiguise
The Occamy
The Thunderbird
The Swooping Evil
The Niffler