These Chinese Fantastic Beasts posters are genuine works of arts

If you’ve only seen the Eddie Redmayne-filled Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them posters then prepare to be confounded: China’s posters are stunning.

Rather than anchoring on magizoologist Newt Scamander, the beasts of the title take centre-page in these six alternative posters. Designed by artist Zhang Chun and inspired by gongbi (a realist Chinese painting technique), they use tiny brushstrokes to bring the magical animals to life.

Which one is your favourite: The Niffler, Demiguise, Bowtruckle, Occamy, Thunderbird or Swooping Evil?

The Bowtruckle

The Demiguise

The Occamy

The Thunderbird

The Swooping Evil

The Niffler