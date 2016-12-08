Johnny Depp tops list of overpaid actors for second year running

Johnny Depp has topped the annual Forbes list of the top 10 most overpaid actors in Hollywood for the second year in a row.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has suffered an unfortunate series of flops and box office disappointments in recent years. Analysts looked at actors’ estimated pay for the last three films they each starred in before June 2016 (prior to Depp’s appearance in Fantastic Beasts), and then set it against the estimated production budget and the global box office take. According to their calculations, he brings in a meagre $2.80 for each $1 paid.

Depp has recently starred in Alice through the Looking Glass as well as Black Mass and Mortdecai – but casting directors may soon be thinking twice about whether the A-Lister is worth his price tag.

They will also be watching closely to see whether Depp is value for money when he returns as dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, having (spoiler alert) popped up for a brief cameo in the first movie earlier this year.

But if his reprisal of Captain Jack Sparrow in next year’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales fails to bring in the crowds, he could be forced to walk the plank.

Other actors topping the list (in a bad way) include Channing Tatum, Will Smith, Will Ferrell and George Clooney after box office disappointments including Jupiter Ascending, Concussion, Zoolander 2 and Hail, Caesar!. Julia Roberts was the only woman to make the top ten.

1. Johnny Depp – returns $2.80 for every $1 paid

2. Will Smith – returns $5 for every $1 paid

3. Channing Tatum – returns $6 for every $1 paid

4. Will Ferrell – returns $6.50 for every $1 paid

5. George Clooney – returns $6.70 for every $1 paid

6. Adam Sandler – returns $7.60 for every $1 paid

7. Mark Wahlberg – returns $9.20 for every $1 paid

8. Leonardo DiCaprio – returns $9.90 for every $1 paid

9. Julia Roberts – returns $10.80 for every $1 paid

10. Bradley Cooper – returns $12.10 for every $1 paid