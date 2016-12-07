Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
What time is the I’m A Celebrity “coming out” show on TV?

What time is the I’m A Celebrity “coming out” show on TV?

Find out what happened after the celebrities left the jungle in a special hour-long behind-the-scenes documentary on ITV

124745

It took us three weeks to get there, but now we know that Scarlett Moffat of Gogglebox fame is our 2016 Queen of the Jungle (here’s the statistics to prove it.) But as each and every celebrity was booted out of camp during what has been dubbed the friendliest I’m A Celebrity series ever – what did they do next?

Advertisement

In what many consider to be the best bit of the whole programme, the final episode (know to friends of the format as the “coming out” show) goes behind the scenes with the celebrities, their families and the crew as they swap the jungle bunks for six star luxury and are reunited with their loved ones – and eventually each other.

It’s time for reflection, soul-searching and eating as many bacon sandwiches as they can get after living off rice, beans and kangaroo tentacles for the best part of a month.

But will the celebrities still get on as much once they’re back in the “real world”? All will be revealed in the hour-long ITV show.

What time is the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2016 “coming out” show on TV?

The show airs at 8pm on Wednesday 7th December on ITV

Advertisement

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2016 celebrities

122228

Jordan
Banjo

122229

Wayne
Bridge

122230

Joel
Dommett

122232

Ola
Jordan 

122233

Larry
Lamb

122234

Scarlett
Moffatt

122236

Sam
Quek

122237

Lisa
Snowdon 

122238

Adam
Thomas

122239

Carol
Vorderman

122911

Danny
Baker

122912

Martin
Roberts

124811

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

I'm a Celebrity 2017 contestants (ITV, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

122352

The Radio Times Podcast: The Crown reviewed, The Missing mystery theories and who’ll win I’m A Celeb?

123964

Alison Steadman: I’m A Celebrity star Larry Lamb is a “hero”

imagenotavailable1

I’m A Celebrity 2014: who will be voted out first?

imagenotavailable1

Joe McElderry announces new 2015 tour – and reveals he’s hoping to host his own chat show

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more