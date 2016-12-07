What time is the I’m A Celebrity “coming out” show on TV?

It took us three weeks to get there, but now we know that Scarlett Moffat of Gogglebox fame is our 2016 Queen of the Jungle (here’s the statistics to prove it.) But as each and every celebrity was booted out of camp during what has been dubbed the friendliest I’m A Celebrity series ever – what did they do next?

In what many consider to be the best bit of the whole programme, the final episode (know to friends of the format as the “coming out” show) goes behind the scenes with the celebrities, their families and the crew as they swap the jungle bunks for six star luxury and are reunited with their loved ones – and eventually each other.

It’s time for reflection, soul-searching and eating as many bacon sandwiches as they can get after living off rice, beans and kangaroo tentacles for the best part of a month.

But will the celebrities still get on as much once they’re back in the “real world”? All will be revealed in the hour-long ITV show.

What time is the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2016 “coming out” show on TV?

The show airs at 8pm on Wednesday 7th December on ITV

