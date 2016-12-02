“First Brexit, then Trump, now Larry Lamb?” Viewers shocked as Larry is voted off I’m A Celebrity

Larry Lamb became the sixth celebrity to leave the jungle – but viewers were gutted by the surprise eviction

Larry Lamb has become the sixth campmate to be booted off I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – and it’s safe to say not many people expected him to go so soon.

The Gavin & Stacey and EastEnders star was an early favourite to be named King of the Jungle, but his ongoing feud with late arrival Martin Roberts appears to have cost him.

When Lamb was asked about his former campmate, he told I’m a Celeb hosts Ant and Dec. “I think he means well – he’s just irritating!”

However, some viewers were quick to voice their frustration after Lamb left the jungle – not least celeb viewer Dom Joly…

First Brexit, then Trump, now Larry Lamb? Enough is enough- the general public should no longer be allowed the vote #ImACeleb — Dom Joly (@domjoly) December 1, 2016

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Now! host Vicky Pattison couldn’t quite get over it.

And some clearly were on Larry’s side in the whole ruccus with Martin.

WHAT?! Gutted about Larry Lamb. I'm more gutted that he lost out to Martin. #ImACelebrity — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) December 1, 2016

Awwwww nooooo Larry !!!! What a cutie ??? #ImACeleb ✈️?? — Caitlyn Vanbeck (@caitlynvanbeckx) December 1, 2016

Can't believe Larry has gone – ridiculous! #ImACeleb — Jimmy Bullard (@jimmybullard) December 1, 2016

But not everyone was on Larry’s side: some were even backing Martin for the win as the jungle camps gets ever smaller.

I feel so sorry for martin he means no harm poor sod #martinroberts — ami akers (@amiakers17) December 1, 2016

#ImACeleb how old are you Larry Lamb as you are acting like a 7 year old,you are coming across as a bully.Just because you dont like Martin — lesley hay (@lhay26) December 1, 2016

Martin stays! He entertains his voters and he is quite sweet! Anyone who has a prob with Martin is just mean😡 #ImACeleb — Temi Eniolorunke (@Temi79Temi) December 2, 2016

Hope Martin wins #ImACeleb , just to stick two fingers up to all the camp mates that have picked on him ! — Sophie Lipscomb (@Lipscombsophie_) December 2, 2016

One more celebrity down. Who will be next?