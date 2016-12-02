Accessibility Links

“First Brexit, then Trump, now Larry Lamb?” Viewers shocked as Larry is voted off I’m A Celebrity

Larry Lamb became the sixth celebrity to leave the jungle – but viewers were gutted by the surprise eviction

Larry Lamb has become the sixth campmate to be booted off I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! – and it’s safe to say not many people expected him to go so soon.

The Gavin & Stacey and EastEnders star was an early favourite to be named King of the Jungle, but his ongoing feud with late arrival Martin Roberts appears to have cost him.

When Lamb was asked about his former campmate, he told I’m a Celeb hosts Ant and Dec. “I think he means well – he’s just irritating!”

However, some viewers were quick to voice their frustration after Lamb left the jungle – not least celeb viewer Dom Joly…

I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here Now! host Vicky Pattison couldn’t quite get over it.

And some clearly were on Larry’s side in the whole ruccus with Martin.

But not everyone was on Larry’s side: some were even backing Martin for the win as the jungle camps gets ever smaller.

One more celebrity down. Who will be next?

