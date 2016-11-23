What time is Celtic v Barcelona live on TV?

Watch the Champions League Group C match live on BT Sport and online

Champions League football on TV: Celtic v Barcelona

7pm BT Sport ESPN (kick-off 7.45pm)

Group C

Wednesday 23 November

Group C leaders Barcelona travel to Celtic this Wednesday in what will be a decisive set of fixtures in the Champions League.

Celtic are currently bottom of the table, while group rivals Man City and Borussia Monchengladbach are also in action this Wednesday.

Celtic lost 7-0 to Barca earlier in the tournament, but beat the Catalans 2-1 in 2012 in a famous home win.

Watch live on BT Sport ESPN, or stream online via the BT Sport website.