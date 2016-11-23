Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
What time is Celtic v Barcelona live on TV?

What time is Celtic v Barcelona live on TV?

Watch the Champions League Group C match live on BT Sport and online

123475

Champions League football on TV: Celtic v Barcelona

Advertisement

7pm BT Sport ESPN (kick-off 7.45pm)

Group C

Wednesday 23 November

Group C leaders Barcelona travel to Celtic this Wednesday in what will be a decisive set of fixtures in the Champions League.

Celtic are currently bottom of the table, while group rivals Man City and Borussia Monchengladbach are also in action this Wednesday.

Celtic lost 7-0 to Barca earlier in the tournament, but beat the Catalans 2-1 in 2012 in a famous home win.

Advertisement

Watch live on BT Sport ESPN, or stream online via the BT Sport website.

Tags

You might like

109352

How can I watch the Champions League final live on TV for free?

109230

Gary Lineker: we’re missing out on top English managers because ex-players all want to go on TV

imagenotavailable1

First Champions League football, now Ashes cricket: BT Sport snatch live TV rights from Sky Sports

120521

Guardiola is going back to Barça – to win

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more