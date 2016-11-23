Accessibility Links

What time is Borussia Monchengladbach v Manchester City Champions League live on TV?

Watch the group C clash live on BT Sport and online

123473

Champions League football on TV: Borussia Monchengladbach v Man City

7pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 7.45pm)

Group C

Wednesday 23 November

Man City are aiming to secure qualification from Group C with a win in Germany this Wednesday.

City are currently in second place in the group, two points behind leaders Barcelona, who are playing Celtic tonight. Monchengladbach are third in the group with four points from four games.

Watch live on BT Sport 2, or stream online via the BT Sport website.

