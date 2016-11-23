The final series of Girls has no place for Friends

After originally riffing off its differences from Sex and the City, it seems Lena Dunham’s groundbreaking Girls is going back to the New York sitcom reference pool for its final series.

In the teaser for the upcoming season six, lead character Hannah’s (Lena Dunham) friend Elijah (Andrew Rannells) waxes lyrical on the importance of the friendships she has made while living in New York – before breaking down laughing at the idea that would be some sort of comfort.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5fDkZ6nM_DU

A dig at Friends, or just an offhand comment intended for a quick laugh? We’ll probably have to watch on to find out.

Girls will return in early 2017