What time is Monaco v Tottenham Hotspur on TV?

Find out how to watch the Champions league group match live on TV or stream online via BT Sport

Live Champions League football on TV: Monaco v Tottenham Hotspur

7pm BT Sport 2 (kick-off 7.45pm)

Group E

Tuesday 22 November

Spurs could be knocked out of the group stages if they fail to win their Champions League away match in Monaco. They currently have four points from four games; if group rivals Bayer Leverkusen beat CSKA Moscow and Spurs fail to win, they are out.

Watch live on BT Sport 2, or stream online via the BT Sport website.