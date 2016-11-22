Accessibility Links

What time is Leicester City v Club Brugge Champions League football on TV?

Find out where to watch the Champions League Group G match live on TV or online

Live Champions League football on TV: Leicester City v Club Brugge

7pm BT Sport 3 (kick-off 7.45pm)

Group G

Tuesday 22 November

Leicester City only need a draw to guarantee qualification from the Champions League group stages. The Premier League champions may be struggling to match their domestic form from last season, but have impressed in their first appearance in the Champions League, sitting top of their group with 10 points from four games.

Watch live on BT Sport 3, or stream online via the BT Sport website.

