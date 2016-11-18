Accessibility Links

What time is Andy Murray playing in the ATP World Tour Finals on TV today?

Watch Andy Murray compete against Stan Wawrinka in the tennis live on the BBC and Sky Sports

Andy Murray faces Stan Wawrinka for a place in the ATP World Tour Finals semi-final this afternoon – and you can watch all the tennis action live.

What time is Andy Murray playing on TV?

Murray’s match is scheduled to start from 2pm. BBC2 has live coverage hosted by Sue Barker. The match is also live on Sky Sports 1.

Who is Andy Murray playing in the World Tour Finals?

Murray is facing Swiss star Stan Wawrinka. If Murray wins, he will play Canadian Milos Raonic in the semi-finals on Saturday. 

Murray’s rival Novak Djokovic has already qualified for the semi-finals.

