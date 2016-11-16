15 things that happened the year the first Harry Potter film was released

Here's how the world looked when Harry Potter and The Philosopher's Stone cast a cinematic spell back in 2001

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released in cinemas exactly 15 years ago today.

2001 was a turbulent and at times tragic 12 months, but in the pop culture world it was quite an important one…

1. The year that gave us Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone was the very same one during which Bridget Jones’ giant pants stole our hearts at the cinema

Meanwhile, Legally Blonde’s Elle Woods taught us how to “bend and snap”, Derek Zoolander revealed the struggles of being “really ridiculously good looking” and Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman stole our hearts in Moulin Rogue.