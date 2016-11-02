Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
What time is Tottenham Hotspur v Bayer Leverkusen live on TV?

What time is Tottenham Hotspur v Bayer Leverkusen live on TV?

Find out when to watch Spurs' Champions League match live from Wembley Stadium

121641

Champions League football: Tottenham Hotspur v Bayer Leverkusen

7pm BT Sport 2 (kick off 7:45 pm)

Wembley Stadium

Wednesday 2nd November

These teams drew 0-0 in Germany last time they played against each other, after a great performance from Spurs golkeeper Hugo Lloris. Will Spurs improve upon their performance this time in their fourth game of Group E? It’s definitely still all to play for in this group, so a win for the British side could put them a lot closer to the knock-out stages which their arch rivals Arsenal secured a place in after a win in Bulgaria last night.

Advertisement

Tags

You might like

ROME, ITALY - MAY 02: Jurgan Klopp manager of Liverpool celebrates after the full time whistle during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg match between A.S. Roma and Liverpool at Stadio Olimpico on May 2, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) TL

Why Jurgen Klopp’s enthusiasm could win the Champions League and bring joy back to football

imagenotavailable1

Champions League on BT Sport: which matches are on when?

imagenotavailable1

What time is Maccabi Tel Aviv v Chelsea on TV?

Manchester City v Liverpool

What time is Liverpool v Manchester City in the Champions League on TV?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more