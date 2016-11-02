What time is Tottenham Hotspur v Bayer Leverkusen live on TV?

Champions League football: Tottenham Hotspur v Bayer Leverkusen

7pm BT Sport 2 (kick off 7:45 pm)

Wembley Stadium

Wednesday 2nd November

These teams drew 0-0 in Germany last time they played against each other, after a great performance from Spurs golkeeper Hugo Lloris. Will Spurs improve upon their performance this time in their fourth game of Group E? It’s definitely still all to play for in this group, so a win for the British side could put them a lot closer to the knock-out stages which their arch rivals Arsenal secured a place in after a win in Bulgaria last night.