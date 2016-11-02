Harry Potter fans aren’t too happy about Johnny Depp starring in Fantastic Beasts

There’s a lot of positivity around Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them. Most Harry Potter fans can’t wait to see JK Rowling’s new movie, and every teaser, trailer and announcement is greeted with renewed excitement.

Well, almost every one…

This week, the news leaked that Johnny Depp is likely to make a cameo appearance in the first film, setting up a bigger role in the next instalment.

And it’s fair to say that a lot of Potter fans are not happy about it…

Johnny Depp is in the new Harry Potter series, Bono is Woman of the Year, and Donald Trump might actually be president. 2016, you are drunk. — Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) November 2, 2016

Some people are simply not fans of Depp’s work…

We're at the stage where I hear "Johnny Depp cast in…" and I automatically think, "Nope, I'm out." — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) November 2, 2016

But others appear to be upset that Depp has been included in a family favourite franchise following his high-profile and acrimonious divorce from Amber Heard.

Heard filed for divorce in May and sought a restraining order against Depp claiming incidents of verbal and physical abuse. People magazine published photographs of injuries she attributed to an earlier incident of domestic violence.

If Johnny Depp could just not be a part of my favourite thing in the world that'd be great. pic.twitter.com/noDg2QY5Ct — Joyce (@joycevherck) November 2, 2016



The popular theory is that Depp is playing Gellert Grindelwald, basically a Voldemort for 1940s America. It took Harry Potter and co eight films to defeat the Dark Lord, and with the revelation that Fantastic Beasts is set to run to five movies, it’s possible that unpopular casting choice could be haunting the franchise for some time to come…