Watch the best goals from Tuesday night’s Champions League matches

Mesut Ozil in Arsenal's amazing comeback against Ludogorets, De Bruyne's incredible free kick against Barcelona, plus lovely goals from Messi and Griezmann

An eventful night in the Champions League tonight – especially for the two Premier League contenders…

Arsenal came back from 2-0 down in Sofia to beat Ludogorets 3-2, thanks to a brilliant individual goal from Mesut Ozil, while Manchester City stunned Pep Guardiola’s old side Barcelona 3-1, Kevin De Bruyne putting them ahead with a fantastic free kick after Lionel Messi’s end-to-end opener.

Oh yeah, and that finish from Antoine Griezmann to send Atletico through to the last 16 wasn’t bad either.

Enjoy…

