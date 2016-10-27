Bake Off’s Mary Berry hints at future plans with Mel and Sue: “we will do something”

The GBBO judge thinks they’ll work together again, even if it’s not on a cooking show…

The last episode (give or take some festive specials) of the BBC’s version of The Great British Bake Off aired last night, and many fans were desolate to see the old team disbanded ahead of the series’ move to Channel 4.

However, viewers should take heart – because while hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins and judge Mary Berry may not be following Paul Hollywood to C4, Berry is confident the remaining trio have plenty of TV work together in their future.

“We haven’t actually all three got together,” Berry told Chris Evans on his Radio 2 show yesterday, “but we will do something because we’re good pals, and who knows what it would be?”

Notably, recent reports have suggested that a new cookery show is in the offing at the BBC which the three could helm – though Berry has a rather more green-fingered idea for their reunion.

“Well, it may not be baking, you never know, it could be gardening,” she joked. “I’m a very keen gardener you know.”

Berry also told Evans that she had gone with her “gut feeling” about not going over to Channel 4, after Perkins and Giedroyc had already said they wouldn’t “follow the dough”.

“I made it straight away for myself, having discussed it with my family and others,” Berry said.

“I’m very happy I’ve stayed with the BBC. Everything I’ve done has been with the BBC and I wanted to stay with them.

“I’m sure the programme will go on to be a little bit different, but it will still be wonderful.”

And hey, even if it has a little competition from Mel, Sue and Mary’s Great Big Gardening Hoe-down (working title), we’re sure there’ll be no hard feelings.