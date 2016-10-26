Could Poldark series 3 air in spring 2017?

The BBC may bring the next series forward in a move which could see it avoid clashing with Victoria series 2, RadioTimes.com understands

Poldark series 3 is currently filming and RadioTimes.com understands that the BBC is weighing up the possibility of bringing the transmission dates forward to spring next year.

Moving it away from the autumn showing currently enjoyed by series two would of course avoid a clash with Victoria, the blockbuster ITV drama which is likely to air in autumn 2017.

Poldark’s audience figures have been slightly down for its second run, and the scheduling clash with the Jenna Coleman extravaganza probably didn’t help.

By happy coincidence Victoria just happens to be made by the same independent producers, Mammoth Screen and the company would almost certainly be pleased if the two shows didn’t go head-to-head.

The BBC say that it has not firmed up the transmission dates yet as it is still “way too early”.

But it’s worth noting that Poldark series one aired in the spring so it wouldn’t bee too shocking to see the programme return to earlier in the year.

Series three promises a colourful new vicar – Osborne Whitworth played by actor Christian Brassington – who was Boris Johnson in the More4 drama-documentary When Boris Met Dave.

Here he is in his full glory:

And with a friend, the dastardly George Warleggan…

He will be joined by Demelza’s two brothers, Drake and Sam, Elizabeth’s governess cousin Morwenna and the fabulously named Tholly Tregirls who will be played by Our Girl and Shameless star Sean Gilder.

Tregirls is a reckless womaniser, who hails from Ross’ youth and will be the main source of comedy in the (expected) absence of factotum Jud Paynter (Phil Davies) from series 3.

Another new character is aristocrat Hugh Armitage, portrayed by Josh Whitehouse, star of the Bafta-nominated film Northern Soul.

Poldark continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC1