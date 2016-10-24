Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Yonderland warlord Negatus releases his first music video

Yonderland warlord Negatus releases his first music video

His band's album was apparently voted 100th best of the year - but in a year when only 93 were released

120992

“Two legs, two eyes, two heads. She’s twice as fi-i-ine,” sings Yonderland’s evil warlord Negatus in his new pop single, appropriately titled Twice As Fine.

Advertisement

In Sunday’s episode of the surreal Sky1 show, the baddie – played by Simon Farnaby – will reveal the improbable news that he once had a career in music.

But what does he sound like? Can Negatus sing?

120989

Though Negatus’ band Hot Eagle boasts a highest chart position of “up a mountain”, and though the song is about the singer’s rejection of a woman for his new mutant lover, it’s actually… weirdly good. 

Take an exclusive look at the music video here:

The comedy is now back for a third series, with guest star Stephen Fry joining as new character “Cuddly Dick”

The series, created, written by and starring Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, follows stay-at-home mum Debbie Maddox after she follows an elf through a portal in her cupboard.

In series three, the evil Imperatrix is no more – killed when she terminated the robotic weapon which shared her life force. With her gone, Negatus now answers to no-one and can seize control of Yonderland for himself. But how will his fellow Overlords respond to the departure of Her Eminence?

Advertisement

Yonderland continues at 6.30pm on Sunday 30th October on Sky1. The full music video will be available On Demand  

Tags

All about Yonderland

130625.61a77fa7-ba3d-44a6-9b0f-b3d0e3af62e7
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Man vs Weird: Simon Farnaby on how to lie on spikes and drill through your own head

imagenotavailable1

Bill review: “The Horrible Histories team are the Pythons’ heirs apparent”

98420

Stephen Fry joins cast of Sky comedy Yonderland… as Cuddly Dick

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more