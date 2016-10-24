Yonderland warlord Negatus releases his first music video

His band's album was apparently voted 100th best of the year - but in a year when only 93 were released

“Two legs, two eyes, two heads. She’s twice as fi-i-ine,” sings Yonderland’s evil warlord Negatus in his new pop single, appropriately titled Twice As Fine.

Advertisement

In Sunday’s episode of the surreal Sky1 show, the baddie – played by Simon Farnaby – will reveal the improbable news that he once had a career in music.

But what does he sound like? Can Negatus sing?

Though Negatus’ band Hot Eagle boasts a highest chart position of “up a mountain”, and though the song is about the singer’s rejection of a woman for his new mutant lover, it’s actually… weirdly good.

Take an exclusive look at the music video here:

The comedy is now back for a third series, with guest star Stephen Fry joining as new character “Cuddly Dick”.

The series, created, written by and starring Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, follows stay-at-home mum Debbie Maddox after she follows an elf through a portal in her cupboard.

In series three, the evil Imperatrix is no more – killed when she terminated the robotic weapon which shared her life force. With her gone, Negatus now answers to no-one and can seize control of Yonderland for himself. But how will his fellow Overlords respond to the departure of Her Eminence?

Advertisement

Yonderland continues at 6.30pm on Sunday 30th October on Sky1. The full music video will be available On Demand