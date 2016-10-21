Accessibility Links

It's Indian-Ant-a Jones and Dec the Girl Guide in first shots from new I'm A Celebrity promo

It’s Indian-Ant-a Jones and Dec the Girl Guide in first shots from new I’m A Celebrity promo

Would Indy really be that scared of the jungle? And why is Dec dressed as a little girl anyway?

Trademark fedora hat? Check. Classic leather jacket? Check. Look of extreme fear… er… 

Try as he might, Ant can’t quite channel Indiana Jones’s swashbuckling confidence in the first shots from the new I’m A Celebrity trailer.

In fact, both he and co-host Dec looked absolutely petrified…

Maybe it’s whatever was making that growling sound in the earlier teaser promo that’s scaring them…

…or maybe it’s just the thought of getting stuck in the jungle and having to live on a diet of kangaroo anus and spiders.

Either way, there’s no explanation so far as to why Dec is later seen dressed as a Girl Guide…

All will be revealed on Saturday night (22nd October) when the promo video gets its premier during the ad break on The X Factor live show. In the meantime, here’s a teaser for the teaser…

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

