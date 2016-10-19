Michael Moore releases surprise Donald Trump film

Oh good, this should calm things down.

Advertisement

Michael Moore – the firebrand documentarian best known for Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11 – has an ‘October Surprise’ for the last weeks of the US presidential election.

What's this? Something is cooking! Final night in the "kitchen." #OctoberSurprise pic.twitter.com/eNX7LwxK5p — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 18, 2016

Lest you think his ‘October surprise’ was his recipe for Pumpkin spice latte, he quickly followed that up with an image of Donald Trump’s children and a title: ‘Michael Moore in TrumpLand’.

Hey NYC- Who wants a peek @ what I've been up 2? Tues, 9:30pm, IFC Center. TIx free, 1st come, b.o. opens 8:30pm. pic.twitter.com/SrAhaq74ME — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 18, 2016

Speaking at the New York premiere, Moore revealed he had been inspired to make the film just 11 days ago, after his experience of being in Britain during the Brexit vote.

“I was in England during Brexit week, promoting my last film,” the Guardian reports. “All the polls said it wouldn’t happen. They were wrong.”

The film is based around a monologue from Moore about his initial struggles with supporting Hillary Clinton, and how he came to give her his full-throated endorsement. He had only finished editing the film at 7am that day.

Advertisement

It is now on wider release in New York and Los Angeles, with no word of UK screenings.