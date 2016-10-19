Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Michael Moore releases surprise Donald Trump film

Michael Moore releases surprise Donald Trump film

The liberal filmmaker wades into the election

120518

Oh good, this should calm things down.

Advertisement

Michael Moore – the firebrand documentarian best known for Bowling for Columbine and Fahrenheit 9/11 – has an ‘October Surprise’ for the last weeks of the US presidential election.

Lest you think his ‘October surprise’ was his recipe for Pumpkin spice latte, he quickly followed that up with an image of Donald Trump’s children and a title: ‘Michael Moore in TrumpLand’.

Speaking at the New York premiere, Moore revealed he had been inspired to make the film just 11 days ago, after his experience of being in Britain during the Brexit vote.

“I was in England during Brexit week, promoting my last film,” the Guardian reports. “All the polls said it wouldn’t happen. They were wrong.”

The film is based around a monologue from Moore about his initial struggles with supporting Hillary Clinton, and how he came to give her his full-throated endorsement. He had only finished editing the film at 7am that day.

Advertisement

It is now on wider release in New York and Los Angeles, with no word of UK screenings.

Tags

All about The World According to President Trump

Donald Trump (Getty, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

120270

Jeremy Paxman: I would like to take over from David Dimbleby on Question Time

120284

Trump Trump is not funny says Armando Iannucci

120290

Private Eye editor Ian Hislop reveals the hilarious Donald Trump cover you’ll never see

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more