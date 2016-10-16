Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Michelle Keegan and Rio Ferdinand to take on the Crystal Maze

Michelle Keegan and Rio Ferdinand to take on the Crystal Maze

Host Stephen Merchant will also be joined by Josh Widdicombe, Sara Cox and Jonnie Peacock

119019

While Doctor Who star David Tennant will sadly not be involved after all, the names of the celebrities taking on Channel 4’s revived Crystal Maze have finally been revealed.

Advertisement

Host Stephen Merchant will be joined on the one-off Stand Up to Cancer special by footballer and presenter Rio Ferdinand, Our Girl and Corrie star Michelle Keegan, radio DJ Sara Cox, comedian Josh Widdicombe and Paralympian Jonnie Peacock, with the five celebrities teaming up to take on The Aztec, Medieval, Futuristic and Industrial Zones before trying their luck against the fans in the Crystal Dome.

The special will air in the run-up to annual charity event Stand Up to Cancer next month and, instead of a new purpose-built set, will be filmed at the interactive Crystal Maze experience recently opened in central London (and tested out by RadioTimes.com here).

As for how the celebrities will fare against the challenges, well we’ll have to wait and see – but it’s sure to be a-maze-ing viewing.

Advertisement

The Crystal Maze celebrity special will air next month

Tags

All about The Crystal Maze

The Crystal Maze: Celebrity Episode 1 - Dame Kelly Holmes, MC Big Narstie, actress Jorgie Porter, internet superstar Alfie Deyes and long jumper Greg Rutherford Image - CHANNEL 4
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

116682

Exclusive Stephen Merchant will host the Crystal Maze special

116624

Stop the fans! David Tennant isn't going to host the Crystal Maze special 

117617

Our Girl's Michelle Keegan on life after Corrie and rows with Mark Wright over the remote

119824

Original Crystal Maze host Richard O’Brien will return for the revival

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more