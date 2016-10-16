Michelle Keegan and Rio Ferdinand to take on the Crystal Maze

Host Stephen Merchant will also be joined by Josh Widdicombe, Sara Cox and Jonnie Peacock

While Doctor Who star David Tennant will sadly not be involved after all, the names of the celebrities taking on Channel 4’s revived Crystal Maze have finally been revealed.

Host Stephen Merchant will be joined on the one-off Stand Up to Cancer special by footballer and presenter Rio Ferdinand, Our Girl and Corrie star Michelle Keegan, radio DJ Sara Cox, comedian Josh Widdicombe and Paralympian Jonnie Peacock, with the five celebrities teaming up to take on The Aztec, Medieval, Futuristic and Industrial Zones before trying their luck against the fans in the Crystal Dome.

The special will air in the run-up to annual charity event Stand Up to Cancer next month and, instead of a new purpose-built set, will be filmed at the interactive Crystal Maze experience recently opened in central London (and tested out by RadioTimes.com here).

As for how the celebrities will fare against the challenges, well we’ll have to wait and see – but it’s sure to be a-maze-ing viewing.

