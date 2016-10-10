Daniel Craig hints at James Bond return

He once said he’d rather slash his wrists than star in another James Bond film, but Daniel Craig appears to have had a change of heart.

Advertisement

At the New Yorker festival over the weekend, the actor fuelled rumours that he may return to the role by declaring he has “the best job in the world”.

He told the audience: “I love this job. I get a massive kick out of it. And if I can keep getting a kick out of it, I will.

“The things I get to do on a Bond movie and the type of work it is, there’s no other job like it.”

Speculation intensified that Craig would return as Bond when the franchise’s executive producer Callum McDougall told the BBC that he was “absolutely the first choice” for the role.

Advertisement

Prior to that, there’d been intense speculation as to who might take over from Craig, with Tom Hiddleston being touted as a favourite. Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Michael Fassbender have also been rumoured as potential replacements.