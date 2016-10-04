Jennifer Saunders shoots down Bake Off presenting rumours

Accessibility Links

With true Saunders sass...

Jennifer Saunders has shot down rumours that she and Dawn French are set to be the new Bake Off presenters in the most frank, pithy – and indeed Saunders – way.

Those rumours certainly got a rise out of Saunders, eh?

The comedian and actress was responding to reports that she and comic partner Dawn French would be swapping in for punsters Mel and Sue, who decided not to follow The Great British Bake Off to Channel 4.

Rumours have also been rife that television chef Delia Smith would be replacing Mary Berry as a judge alongside Paul Hollywood.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Channel 4 denied reports about Smith’s involvement, saying: “We are taking our time to find the right presenters and judges for Bake Off. 

“We have not approached anyone about the roles”.

