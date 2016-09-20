Idris Elba really loved his Newzoids character

A loud guffaw can be heard as the man, the myth, and the legend that is Idris Elba watches the puppet version of himself on Newzoids.

In the sketch, his menacing character Luther takes over a crime scene from Sarah Lancashire’s Catherine Cawood of Happy Valley and Olivia Colman’s Ellie Miller of Broadchurch.

“You ladies can both toddle off to win your BAFTAs while I lose my temper for NO APPARENT REASON,” he thunders, before thumping an unassuming lamp post with his fist.

Lancashire won a BAFTA in 2014 for Last Tango in Halifax, while Colman has scooped several, including one in 2014 for Broadchurch.

Idris is yet to win recognition from the British Academy but he did land a Golden Globe for Luther… and he’s ridiculously handsome so we’ll let him off.

Props to the Newzoids crew for making Idris laugh – and for their uncanny recreation of Sergeant Cawood.

Newzoids continues on ITV on Saturday at 9:30pm