What time is Andy Murray playing in the Davis Cup for Team GB?

Watch the Davis Cup semi-final live from Glasgow on BBC2 from this Friday 16 September

Andy Murray is set to play for Team GB in the Davis Cup semi-final this weekend, even missing his grandfather’s funeral to compete in the competition.

The Davis Cup is live on the BBC from Friday 16 September until Sunday 18 September. Find out when and where you can watch tennis live on the BBC below.

Davis Cup tennis: Great Britain v Argentina

Friday 16 September: Singles rubbers

Match 1: Andy Murray v Juan Martin del Potro, live from 1pm on BBC2

Match 2: Kyle Edmund v Guido Pella

Saturday 17 September: Doubles rubber

Match 3: Andy Murray and Jamie Murray v Federico Delbonis and Leonardo Mayer, live from 1.45pm on BBC1, moving to BBC2 from 4.30pm

Sunday 18 September

Match 4: Andy Murray v Guido Pella, live from 12.45pm BBC1

Match 5: Kyle Edmund v Juan Martin del Potro