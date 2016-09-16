What time is Andy Murray playing in the Davis Cup for Team GB?
Watch the Davis Cup semi-final live from Glasgow on BBC2 from this Friday 16 September
Andy Murray is set to play for Team GB in the Davis Cup semi-final this weekend, even missing his grandfather’s funeral to compete in the competition.
The Davis Cup is live on the BBC from Friday 16 September until Sunday 18 September. Find out when and where you can watch tennis live on the BBC below.
Davis Cup tennis: Great Britain v Argentina
Friday 16 September: Singles rubbers
Match 1: Andy Murray v Juan Martin del Potro, live from 1pm on BBC2
Match 2: Kyle Edmund v Guido Pella
Saturday 17 September: Doubles rubber
Match 3: Andy Murray and Jamie Murray v Federico Delbonis and Leonardo Mayer, live from 1.45pm on BBC1, moving to BBC2 from 4.30pm
Sunday 18 September
Match 4: Andy Murray v Guido Pella, live from 12.45pm BBC1
Match 5: Kyle Edmund v Juan Martin del Potro