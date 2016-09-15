Accessibility Links

The Fall series three gets official air date and chilling new trailer

Paul Spector will rise again

Lock your windows, check the front door and hide under the sofa – because Jamie Dornan’s terrifying killer Paul Spector is coming back to TV very soon.

Then again, in the latest trailer for crime drama The Fall (which also announces the series’ air date as the 29th September) Spector doesn’t look like he’s much danger to anyone, with the Belfast Strangler still in critical condition after his shooting at the end of series two.

Gillian Anderson’s Stella Gibson is keen that he survive so that “he can spend the rest of his life in prison” – but we’re betting if he does pull through, there’ll be some way Spector escapes her clutches yet again.

After all, it wouldn’t be much of a thriller otherwise, would it?

The Fall will return to BBC2 on Thursday 29th September at 9.00pm

