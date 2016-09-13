Channel 4 wants to keep Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry on The Great British Bake Off – but will they move?

Channel 4 says it would be "delighted" if the judges stuck with GBBO, but there is no guarantee that they will make the switch

Much like one doesn’t want a soggy bottom on one’s cake, The Great British Bake Off fans don’t want to see the show lose judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood when it moves to Channel 4.

Advertisement

The popular judges are separately contracted to the show, meaning that when Channel 4 bought the rights to the format, the judges didn’t automatically come as part of the deal.

But will the baking duo stick with the tent when it’s no longer on the BBC?

While there’s been no word from Hollywood or Berry since last night’s announcement, Channel 4’s position is clear, telling RadioTimes.com: “We would be delighted if they wanted to come to Channel 4.”

We understand that while discussions are set to begin shortly, it is unlikely that a decision will be made quickly.

But the message from insiders is that Channel 4 has no intention of messing with such a much-loved format, for which it has signed a three-year deal with creators Love Productions. Despite the addition of advert breaks, the broadcaster is eager to keep the show as similar as possible, so keeping the judges will be a big part of that.

However, C4 bosses could have a tricky time of it, with Hollywood speaking openly about his – and the others’ – desire for it to stay on BBC earlier this year.

“I’ve said, I think the girls have said as well, we want to stay with the BBC,” he told Chris Evans on Top Gear in June.

“As far as Mary, Mel [Giedroyc], Sue [Perkins] and myself, we want to stay with the BBC,” Paul added, turning to the crowd to ask: “Don’t you think so? Stays with the BBC?”

For now, it seems we’ll have to adopt the oven-watching position and wait.

The current series of The Great British Bake Off continues Wednesday at 8:00pm on BBC1

Andrew

Smyth

Jane

Beedle

Louise

Williams

Selasi

Gbormittah

Michael

Georgiou

Benjamina

Ebuehi

Candice

Brown

Val

Stones

Lee

Banfield

Kate

Barmby

Tom

Gillford

Advertisement

Rav

Bansal