Poldark’s Ruby Bentall wants a new role… as a “hooker”

The actress who plays Verity in the BBC1 drama says she is fed up with wearing frocks and bonnets

Ruby Bentall, the Poldark actress who has charmed fans of the drama with her delightfully stoic Verity, wants a bit of a change.

Advertisement

Her character in series two is a bit more chipper as she settles down to married life with her new beau and reformed drinker Captain Blamey (Richard Harrington). It’s a far cry from last year when things looked a bit tricky after her brother Francis (Kyle Soller) objected to the union and duelled with her lover.

But it seems as if the actress herself feels it’s time to do something a little different on the professional front as well.

“I would quite like to get out of the bonnet, I haven’t done anything modern for five years,” Bentall tells RadioTimes.com.

She’s not wrong. As well as Poldark she has appeared in period projects Lost in Austen, Lark Rise to Candleford and The Paradise.

“I always wanted to play a hooker or something, I have got to get out of these corsets.”

Verity the hooker? Would Poldark fans be ready for that, I wonder?

Advertisement

Poldark continues on Sunday nights on BBC1 at 9pm