Why is there no Premier League football on TV this weekend?

Short of club football to watch? Blame the new UEFA Nations League – at least England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are still live on TV

There’s no Premier League football this weekend due to an international break. In previous seasons, September has featured a raft of friendly international matches but this year it’s the inaugural UEFA Nations League, which adds a competitive edge to proceedings.

Northern Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland are all involved – you can see details of their games and where to watch them below.

And find out more about the Nations League here.

Saturday 8th September

Northern Ireland v Bosnia-Herzegovina 2pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
England v Spain 7:45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday 9th September

Denmark v Wales
Kick-off: 5pm
TV coverage: S4C / Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event

Monday 10th September

Scotland v Albania
Kick off: 7:45pm
TV coverage: Sky Sports Red Button / Sky Sports Main Event

