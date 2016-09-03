Why is there no Premier League football on TV this weekend?
Short of club football to watch? Blame the new UEFA Nations League – at least England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are still live on TV
There’s no Premier League football this weekend due to an international break. In previous seasons, September has featured a raft of friendly international matches but this year it’s the inaugural UEFA Nations League, which adds a competitive edge to proceedings.
Northern Ireland, England, Wales and Scotland are all involved – you can see details of their games and where to watch them below.
And find out more about the Nations League here.
- What is the UEFA Nations League? And how can I watch it on TV?
- When is England v Spain on TV and what channel is it on?
- Premier League 2018/19 full fixture guide and TV coverage
Saturday 8th September
Northern Ireland v Bosnia-Herzegovina 2pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
England v Spain 7:45pm Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Sunday 9th September
Denmark v Wales
Kick-off: 5pm
TV coverage: S4C / Sky Sports Football / Sky Sports Main Event
Monday 10th September
Scotland v Albania
Kick off: 7:45pm
TV coverage: Sky Sports Red Button / Sky Sports Main Event