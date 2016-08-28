Happy Valley WILL return for series 3 says writer Sally Wainwright

But in the meantime, she's working on an idea for a TV musical

Acclaimed police drama Happy Valley WILL return for a third series, writer Sally Wainwright confirmed today.

Advertisement

Wainwright said that the series – which stars Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood – will return for a third run, but not immediately.

Speaking at the Edinburgh Television Festival, Wainwright was asked by her interviewer, former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, if her drama would come back following months of speculation among fans over its future.

She said: “It will happen but it will be a little while. I have got some good ideas.”

Up until now Wainwright had declined to confirm whether there would be a third series, saying that she needed to work out where the story would go next.

In the meantime, she’s got plenty to keep her busy, eschewing the bleak tone of Happy Valley to work on an idea for a musical for television, although she declined to reveal any more details:

Advertisement

“It’s on the way. It’s an idea I have got for the screen that I am hoping to get away.”