Who was YOUR Star Baker in The Great British Bake Off 2016 Week One?

The judges picked their top baker – but did you agree with the decision? And did Paul and Mary send the right person home?

Week One of The Great British Bake Off 2016 saw Jane crowned Star Baker and Lee sent home by the judges.

Advertisement

But did Paul and Mary make the right decision? Or was their thinking a bit half baked?

Who was your Star Baker?

Have your say by voting for YOUR Star Baker from Week One below. And don’t be afraid to leave your reasons in the comments.

Advertisement

Click the pictures to find out more about all the bakers competing in this year’s competition.