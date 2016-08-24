Accessibility Links

Who was YOUR Star Baker in The Great British Bake Off 2016 Week One?

The judges picked their top baker – but did you agree with the decision? And did Paul and Mary send the right person home?

115912

Week One of The Great British Bake Off 2016 saw Jane crowned Star Baker and Lee sent home by the judges.

But did Paul and Mary make the right decision? Or was their thinking a bit half baked?

Who was your Star Baker?

Have your say by voting for YOUR Star Baker from Week One below. And don’t be afraid to leave your reasons in the comments.

Click the pictures to find out more about all the bakers competing in this year’s competition.

115210

Andrew
Smyth

115207

Jane
Beedle

115211

Louise
Williams

 

115206

Selasi
Gbormittah

 

115203

Michael
Georgiou

 

115200

Benjamina
Ebuehi

 

115198

Candice
Brown

 

115196

Val
Stones

 

115807

Lee
Blanfield

115811

Kate
Barmby

115212

Tom
Gillford 

115213

Rav
Bansal 

All about The Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

