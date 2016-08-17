Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
This fan trailer for a Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi spin-off proves it NEEDS to happen

This fan trailer for a Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi spin-off proves it NEEDS to happen

The Force would clearly be incredibly strong with a Ewan McGregor Star Wars standalone film

115328

What happened to Obi-Wan Kenobi between Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of The Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope? That’s the question a fantastic fan trailer for an Obi-Wan spin-off hints at the answer to.

Advertisement

Ewan McGregor’s already said he’s “very interested in doing that” – that being an Obi-Wan movie – and mused that there might even be a trilogy in it.

Rich Williamson and Paul Holub clearly see that potential too, so they’ve cut together a cracking trailer for what could easily be an Obi-Wan adventure.

The footage is mostly from McGregor’s recent Last Days In The Desert, a film in which he played Jesus Christ towards the conclusion of his 40 days and 40 nights wandering in the sands.

Oh, and there’s a cracking Liam Neeson cameo too.

Advertisement

Take ALL of our money and make the film already.

Tags

All about Star Wars Episode IV: a New Hope

Star Wars through the ages (Lucasfilm, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

115080

Kylo Ren’s reaction to the new Star Wars Rogue One trailer is priceless

115090

Mark Hamill leads tributes to Star Wars R2-D2 actor Kenny Baker

115243

Trailer New Star Wars: Rogue One footage includes a crucial new clue

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more