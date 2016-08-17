This fan trailer for a Star Wars Obi Wan Kenobi spin-off proves it NEEDS to happen
The Force would clearly be incredibly strong with a Ewan McGregor Star Wars standalone film
What happened to Obi-Wan Kenobi between Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of The Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope? That’s the question a fantastic fan trailer for an Obi-Wan spin-off hints at the answer to.
Ewan McGregor’s already said he’s “very interested in doing that” – that being an Obi-Wan movie – and mused that there might even be a trilogy in it.
Rich Williamson and Paul Holub clearly see that potential too, so they’ve cut together a cracking trailer for what could easily be an Obi-Wan adventure.
The footage is mostly from McGregor’s recent Last Days In The Desert, a film in which he played Jesus Christ towards the conclusion of his 40 days and 40 nights wandering in the sands.
Oh, and there’s a cracking Liam Neeson cameo too.
Take ALL of our money and make the film already.