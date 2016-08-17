Lady Gaga’s definitely starring in Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born remake

The rumours have been confirmed: Lady Gaga will star opposite Bradley Cooper in his directorial debut, the forthcoming remake of A Star Is Born.

It will be Gaga’s first role in a major studio feature, and the news comes after an incredible year for the singer who has already won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar in 2016. And if that wasn’t enough she is releasing her hotly anticipated fifth album later this year.

Bradley Cooper will be the fourth director to have a crack at the classic showbiz story, which tells the tale of a young starlet who falls madly in love with her struggling mentor, and whose rise to fame is simultaneous with his demise.

Leading ladies: Gaga will fulfil the role previously played by Janet Gaynor in 1937, Judy Garland in 1954 and Barbara Streisand in 1976

“For those of us lucky enough to watch him work as an actor and producer, it has been clear that Bradley would make this transition to director,” Greg Silverman of Warner Bros. said, according to Deadline. “We are honoured that he is doing it, here, at his home—Warner Bros.—and with Lady Gaga as a collaborator and co-star. The world is in for a treat as these great artists craft an all new vision of A Star is Born.”

Production will begin early next year in California.