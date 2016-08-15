Radio Times teen survey: the Top 10 most interesting stars for British teenagers

Radio Times asked 1,200 teenagers who were the stars they most looked up to, from a list of both mainstream media personalities and online stars.

They were then asked to rate each celeb based on six key attributes, including how interesting they felt they were.

If you want to get your teenager’s attention, try talking about politics or science. Barack Obama topped the category ahead of Professor Brian Cox – with Have I Got News For You panellist and Private Eye editor Ian Hislop also scoring highly. This was one of the few categories that saw British PM Theresa May perform well, just missing out on the top ten.

Check out the top 10 below:

1. Barack Obama

2. Brian Cox

3. Emma Watson

4. JK Rowling

5. TomSka (AKA Thomas Ridgewell)

6. David Tennant (actor)

7. Ian Hislop (journalist/ TV star)

8. The Slow Mo Guys (YouTube creators)

9. Daniel Radcliffe (actor)

10. Brendon Urie (musician)