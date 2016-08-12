Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
The pool water is turning this Olympic swimmer’s hair green

The pool water is turning this Olympic swimmer’s hair green

“Your hair is green mate, like the diving pool”

114982

First, the water in the Olympic diving pool mysteriously turned green, and now this…

Advertisement

US Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte’s bleached blonde hair has been turned a bright, fluorescent lime colour.

And finally:

Advertisement

I couldn’t have put it better myself.

Tags

All about Olympics 2016

115693
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

114398

Rio 2016 This Thailand weightlifting fan deserves a gold medal of his own

114730

Rio 2016 The Olympic diving pool has turned green and no one knows why

114897

Miranda Hart is asking the questions about the Olympics we all need answers to

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more