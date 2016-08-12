The pool water is turning this Olympic swimmer’s hair green
“Your hair is green mate, like the diving pool”
First, the water in the Olympic diving pool mysteriously turned green, and now this…
US Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte’s bleached blonde hair has been turned a bright, fluorescent lime colour.
There it is the 4 x 200 free relay winning #gold for #USA #oympics https://t.co/DRoJX9UxYk pic.twitter.com/qgCXLpyFDh
— Ryan Lochte (@RyanLochte) August 10, 2016
hair turning green yet #silverproblems
— Devan Rockwood (@dcr4590) August 10, 2016
Your hair looks green in this photo. Have you been sneaking dips in the diving pool? They need to get that green water fixed.
— Heather Diane (@_Heather_Diane_) August 10, 2016
And finally:
Green Hair Lol
— Scoleman (@ColemsnK) August 10, 2016
I couldn’t have put it better myself.