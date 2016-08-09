Will there be a Man of Steel sequel?

Reports claim Superman will fly solo again in his own DC film

Just in case you were worried there aren’t enough superhero movies slated to be released (30 before the end of 2020!), reports are circulating that Man of Steel 2 has been given the green light.

According to The Wrap, despite Warner Bros. staying silent on a Man of Steel sequel, the project is currently in “active development”. However, if those claims are true, the film will only fly into the big screen after the current slate of nine DC Extended Universe epics, including The Flash, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, and Cyborg.

Why leave it so late? Warner Bros. is reportedly “committed to doing right by the character in future outings.”

This might be a welcome distraction to DC fans who have taken a supervillian-style battering from critics not only for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (currently with a 27% Rotten Tomatoes score), but Suicide Squad (currently sitting on 26%).

Will Henry Cavill return as Kal-El only to laser-eye unfriendly reviewers? We’ll just have to see.